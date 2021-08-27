Webflix Token (WFX) Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Webflix Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Webflix Token has a total market capitalization of $122,765.57 and approximately $39.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Webflix Token has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.07 or 0.00771293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00100604 BTC.

About Webflix Token

Webflix Token (CRYPTO:WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,314,984,493 coins. The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io . Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

