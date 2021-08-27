LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.05% of Lincoln National worth $244,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.60. 2,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,451. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

