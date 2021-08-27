Brokerages Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target at $253.92

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.68. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $112.71 and a twelve month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.