Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 448 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 260,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 197,277 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 644.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 308,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

