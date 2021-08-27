Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,256 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $40.22. 18,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

