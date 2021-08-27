Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $230.25 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $232.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

