Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Cut by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

