LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,174 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 5.64% of Big Lots worth $129,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 20.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 80.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.45. 36,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,254. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.