Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys 115 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $199.49. 2,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $201.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

