Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $137,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,111 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,783,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $92,959,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,092,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,409. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

