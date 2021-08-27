LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,516 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.57% of Snap-on worth $189,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 459,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

SNA traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $225.70. 126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

