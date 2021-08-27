Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Decreases By 89.0%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the July 29th total of 587,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CXSE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.98. 1,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,209. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56.

