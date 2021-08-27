First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the July 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FNY traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. 10,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,065. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $76.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,301,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

