Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.54

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

KW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

