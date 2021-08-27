Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Up to $300.54

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $300.54, but opened at $325.00. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $310.98, with a volume of 1,651 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.03.
About Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)
Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.