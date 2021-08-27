Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Up to $300.54

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $300.54, but opened at $325.00. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $310.98, with a volume of 1,651 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 44.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $12,190,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 7.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.