Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Up to $8.36

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.59. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 429 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

