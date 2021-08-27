Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Up to $2.81

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.90. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 1,902 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $664.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Frank’s International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

