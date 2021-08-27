MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $5.64

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.90. MultiPlan shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 17,516 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.33.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 642,614 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.