Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on TITN shares. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,253. Company insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

