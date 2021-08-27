Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.92 million.

Airgain stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 47,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,879. The company has a market capitalization of $140.79 million, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.66.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

