Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Releases Earnings Results

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 15.47%.

Shares of PDEX opened at $30.65 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pro-Dex stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 149.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Pro-Dex worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

