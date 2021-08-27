Verge Trading Down 20.2% This Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $448.70 million and approximately $29.91 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.00358554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

