Truegame Price Hits $0.0013 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Truegame has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $103,517.63 and approximately $2,030.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00053704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.47 or 0.00768310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00100460 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

