HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 2,998 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $83,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,523. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,142 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 102.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.9% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

