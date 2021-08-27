Trustco Bank Corp N Y Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 33,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $321.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.52.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

