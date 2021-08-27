Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.99 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,931 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 341,876 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

