Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 77,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.23. 3,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,688. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $92.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.62.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

