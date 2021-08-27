Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $674.41. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,502. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $664.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

