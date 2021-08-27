Albany International Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Albany International has raised its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AIN opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.45. Albany International has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774 over the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albany International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Albany International worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

