Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.04). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.31. BTRS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

In other BTRS news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BTRS in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the second quarter worth $90,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

