High Note Wealth LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,055 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. eBay makes up 1.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in eBay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,538 shares of company stock worth $4,209,160 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

