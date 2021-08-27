Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 230 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $87.80. 59,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,513,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.64. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.56 and a 52 week high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

