837 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $251.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $253.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

