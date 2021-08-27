Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,496 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 137,400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,998,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 73.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.93. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

