Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $143.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,192. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.10. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

