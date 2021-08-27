Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 226,535 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 891.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,535 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SLV stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

