The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives $91.00 Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)‘s stock had its “$91.00” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.73.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.25 on Friday, hitting C$83.45. 452,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,088. The stock has a market cap of C$151.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$85.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total value of C$12,104,782.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,136 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,267.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

