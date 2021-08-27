Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PBAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens started coverage on Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS PBAM remained flat at $$24.99 during trading hours on Friday. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

