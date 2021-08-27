ESBC Price Tops $0.0412 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $58,533.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,844,795 coins and its circulating supply is 29,565,461 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

