Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.280-$4.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.29 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.86. 2,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $174.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.77.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

