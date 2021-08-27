Glitch (GLCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.25 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. Glitch has a market cap of $20.25 million and $746,549.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Glitch has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00123886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00153376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,995.37 or 1.00870176 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.74 or 0.01039782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.14 or 0.06704609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

