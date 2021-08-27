Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Update

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,501,400 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the July 29th total of 565,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 928,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Naspers stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. 123,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Naspers has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $53.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29.

Get Naspers alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.