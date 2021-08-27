iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

ICLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.20 million, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $1,066,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $3,064,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.