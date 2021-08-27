$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $136.44. 983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,912. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.64. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

