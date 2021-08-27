Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 24,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,517,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Specifically, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 176.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 149,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.