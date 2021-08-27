Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $11.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM opened at $186.68 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.