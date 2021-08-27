Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys Shares of 3,559 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 31,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

