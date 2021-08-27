Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $831,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,316.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,464.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

