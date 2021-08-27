Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.