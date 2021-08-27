Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,173,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,421 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,677,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,513,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,824,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $512.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.71. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 34.59 and a quick ratio of 34.59.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.